The Dubois County Highway Department has announced two roads have been reopened.

As of Tuesday, February 26th, 2024, at approximately 2:50 PM, the following roads have been reopened:

County Road 800 West, North of County Road 300 South – River Bottoms;

Ell Creek Road, North of County Road 400 South.

These roads were originally closed on Wednesday, January 31st, due to flooding.