A Spencer County woman is facing charges after battering a minor.

On July 25th, 2023, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, and the Indiana State Police Jasper District Criminal Investigations Unit began an investigation into 31-year-old, Ariel Ragan, of Rockport for battering a juvenile.

On January 31st, 2024, an arrest warrant was issued for Ragan, and on Monday, February 5th, 2024, Ragan was booked into the Spencer County Jail.

Regan is facing charges of Domestic Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury to a Person Less than 14 Years Old, Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Domestic Battery.

