Visit Dubois County is excited to announce a series of information sessions tailored for tourism providers to prepare for the much-anticipated solar eclipse event happening on April 8, 2024. As the celestial phenomenon draws near, businesses across various tourism sectors, including restaurants, grocers, retail merchants, hotels/lodging, media partners, and other interested providers, are encouraged to attend these sessions to learn about the exciting events planned throughout the county and how to optimize their services for this unique occasion.

The solar eclipse is poised to be a momentous event, attracting visitors from far and wide to witness the awe-inspiring spectacle. With Dubois County situated in the path of totality, it presents an unparalleled opportunity for businesses to showcase their offerings and provide memorable experiences for eclipse enthusiasts.

These informative sessions will cover a range of topics essential for businesses looking to capitalize on the influx of visitors during the solar eclipse event. Attendees can expect to gain insights into:

*Overview of events and activities scheduled throughout Dubois County during the solar eclipse

*Strategies for enhancing customer experiences and catering to eclipse spectators

*Tips for marketing and promoting businesses in conjunction with the solar eclipse

*Logistics and preparations to handle increased foot traffic and demand

*Collaboration opportunities with local partners and media outlets

And much more!

“We’re thrilled to host this series of information sessions to support our local tourism partners in maximizing their opportunities during the solar eclipse,” said Sara Schroeder, Eclipse Project Director for Visit Dubois County”. This event presents a unique chance for businesses to showcase the best of Dubois County while providing visitors with unforgettable experiences.”

Make plans to attend one of the following information sessions offered. The community hosting the session does not have to be the community where your business is located. The same information will be discussed and delivered at each meeting.

Tuesday, February 27: 6:30pm at St. Gertrude Room at Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand

Tuesday, March 5: 6:30pm at Current Blend on 4th Street in Huntingburg

Thursday, March 7: 11am at Fairfield Inn & Suites in Jasper

Don’t miss this chance to prepare your business for the solar eclipse event of a lifetime! Join us for these valuable information sessions and be a part of Dubois County’s celestial celebration.