There is a NEW SCAM going around Crawford County where the caller states they are with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The phone number they are currently using is (812) 365-8801. They are asking for payments and saying you have warrants needing paid.

Please know the Sheriff’s Department staff will never contact you by phone requesting money. If you receive a call like this and are unsure if it is real please contact our admin office at (812) 338-2802 ext. 3

If you have received this call already and made any payments please contact our non-emergency dispatch at (812) 338-3616 and they will get you in contact with a Deputy to take a report.

