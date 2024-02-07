Tickets are now available for the 42nd Annual WBDC Country Showdown presented by Mercy Urgent Care to be held on Friday, June 7th, 2024 at the Jasper Arts Center. Tickets are $15 dollars in advance and any remaining tickets will be sold for $20 at the door on the day of the event. WBDC will donate $2 of advance ticket sales to Tri-Cap. Tickets may be purchased at the WBDC Studios at 458 Third Avenue in Jasper during normal business hours. Cash, checks, or credit cards are accepted.

TRI-CAP is a non-profit organization and community action agency established in 1966 to address the unmet needs of the low-income population in Dubois, Pike, and Warrick counties.

“We are grateful for the long-time partnership with WBDC and excited to be selected to receive support from the ticket sales from the 42nd WBDC Country Showdown”, said Joyce Fleck, Executive Director of TRI-CAP. “This event benefits the community in many ways, from showcasing talented performers, to helping our low-income neighbors improve their lives”, Fleck said.

The Country Showdown is open to vocal and/or instrumental performers of country music and WBDC welcomes individual acts or groups to compete. Contestant entry forms and information are available at wbdc.us. Performances are limited to 10 minutes and to ensure fairness, a uniform judging system is used. This year’s winner will walk away with a $1000 cash prize, the first runner-up receives $250, and $100 goes to the third place. The top three finishers along with a People’s Choice winner are presented with a beautiful, engraved trophy as well. Entries are currently being accepted by WBDC until March 29th, 2024. WBDC provides a talented backup band for performers if needed. WBDC is also excited to announce this year’s backup band and special guest is “No Fences: The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute”.

For more information, please call (812) 634-9232 or email programdirector@dcbroadcasting.com.

For more information about TRI-CAP, visit their website: https://www.tri-cap.net/ on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/tricapcommunity , Instagram at: www.instagram.com/tri_cap2233/, or call 812-482-2233.