Joyce Ann Fuhrman Jackle, 82 of Boone Township, passed away February 5, 2024. She was born to the late Elizabeth “Betty” Schnarr Fuhrman and George Henry Fuhrman on January 7, 1942. Joyce married Jerry C. Jackle on September 18, 1965, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Boone Township.

She is survived by, Jerry, her husband of 58 years, her daughter Jane Rauscher (Eric), and son John Jackle (Arlet). She has six grandchildren, Andrew and Julia Rauscher, Kathryn Geha (Jacob), Kylee Cleek, and Cali and Jase Jackle and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Gianna Geha. Also surviving includes one sister Jeanette Springston (Denny) and many nieces and nephews.

Joyce was a 1960 graduate of Jasper High School and a 1964 graduate of the Indiana University School of Nursing. She worked for many years at Memorial Hospital, in surgery, the Intensive Care Unit, and the Emergency Room. Joyce was a supporter of Indiana University basketball, enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, and wintering in Florida. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Boone Township and served the church in many capacities.

She was a past member of the Greater Jasper Consolidated School Board and the Dubois County Community Foundation Board.

A funeral service for Joyce Ann Jackle will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 9, 2024, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. There will be no visitation at the funeral home or at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, the Dubois County Foundation, or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.