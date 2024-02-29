Connie J. Doppenberg, age 74, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:11 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at home surrounded by family.

Connie was born in Ruthton, Minnesota, on January 16, 1950, to Richard Roth and Ann (Kristofferson) Vogelaar. She married John A. Doppenberg on July 14, 1965, in Reno, Nevada. He preceded her in death on July 20, 2012.

She worked at Schnitzelbank Catering and Buschkoetter’s Nursery.

She enjoyed working, shopping, crime shows and Hallmark movies, glitter, cruises, getting her nails done, her beloved cats, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by three sons; Todd Doppenberg, Independence, Kentucky, Jeffrey (Kari) Doppenberg, Salida, California, and Michael (Deborah) Doppenberg, Jasper, Indiana, five grandchildren; Joshua, Jacob, Kristen, and Julia Doppenberg, and Danielle Edwards, two great-grandchildren, and her beloved cats; Taylor, Lydia, and Lily.

Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by one sister; Shirley Bittner, and one brother; Ronald Roth.

A funeral service for Connie J. Doppenberg will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper. Steve Beck will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the 6:00 p.m. service time on Monday, March 4, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at becherkluesner.com.