The Jasper Board of Public Works & Safety has announced they recently appointed Jasper Sergeant Dave Burger to the position of Lieutenant.

Lieutenant Burger began his service as a Patrolman with the Jasper Police Department in 2013 and has been a Patrol Sergeant since 2019.

In addition to his duties of supervising patrol, Lt. Burger is JPD’s Training Coordinator, FTO Program Supervisor, Physical Tactics Instructor, and Taser Instructor. He also is the President of the Southwest Indiana Law Force Training Council and is a member of the local Fraternal Order of Police.

Lt. Burger has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Indiana University.

Lt. Burger lives in Jasper with his wife and son.

