The Huntingburg Mayor’s Youth Council will be constructing a community garden next to Veterans Parkway in the spring. With this project soon beginning, the Youth Council is asking for the community’s assistance by donating supplies.
The supplies needed for this project that can be donated include:
- Rakes
- Shovels
- Trowels
- Watering Cans
- Gardening Gloves
- Pruning Shears
- Wheel Barrows
- and Spades
Any of these items you wish to donate can be dropped off on Saturday, March 2nd, and Sunday, March 3rd, at these locations:
- In front of Huntingburg City Hall in a labeled bin
- St. Marys Huntingburg
- The Way Stendal
- Salem United Church of Christ
- Huntingburg United Methodist Church
- Redemption Jasper
- and House of Prayers Ministries
If you want to donate a garden shed, benches, other large items, or want to help in alternative ways, email the Huntingburg Mayor’s Youth Council President at shererr2051@swdubois.k12.in.us.