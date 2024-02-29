The Huntingburg Mayor’s Youth Council will be constructing a community garden next to Veterans Parkway in the spring. With this project soon beginning, the Youth Council is asking for the community’s assistance by donating supplies.

The supplies needed for this project that can be donated include:

Rakes

Shovels

Trowels

Watering Cans

Gardening Gloves

Pruning Shears

Wheel Barrows

and Spades

Any of these items you wish to donate can be dropped off on Saturday, March 2nd, and Sunday, March 3rd, at these locations:

In front of Huntingburg City Hall in a labeled bin

St. Marys Huntingburg

The Way Stendal

Salem United Church of Christ

Huntingburg United Methodist Church

Redemption Jasper

and House of Prayers Ministries

If you want to donate a garden shed, benches, other large items, or want to help in alternative ways, email the Huntingburg Mayor’s Youth Council President at shererr2051@swdubois.k12.in.us.