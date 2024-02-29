Dennis L. Englert, age 72, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at Greenwood Health Care Center in Greenwood, Indiana.

Dennis was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on March 24, 1951, to Hilbert and Helen (Gehlhausen) Englert. He married Mary Frances Mendivil on June 5, 1976, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Yuma, AZ.

He was a 1969 graduate of Jasper High School. He then earned an Associate’s Degree from Vincennes University.

Dennis was a United States Marine Corps Veteran, who served for 22 years, earning the rank of Master Sergeant. He graduated Boot Camp from Paris Island, South Carolina, and then went to Camp Lejeune for Rifle Training. He was stationed at Memphis, TN, Yuma, AZ, Iwakuni, Japan, El Toro, CA, San Diego, CA, Anaheim, CA, Okinawa, Japan, Glenview, IL, Camp Pendleton, CA, a second time at Iwakuni, Japan, and then New River, NC. He then served on the U.S.S. Nassau during Operation Desert Storm, and he retired from New River, NC.

After his retirement from the military, he worked for Jasper Engines and Transmissions, Precision Cutting Tools, and dōTERRA. While working, he also taught for eight years in the Computer Science Department at Vincennes University. He retired from Thermwood after 17 years and during retirement continued his work with dōTERRA.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, lifetime member of the Marine Corps League – Southern Indiana Leatherneck Chapter, V.F.W Post #673, and the American Legion Post #147, and a member of the Jasper Moose and Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling and visiting his Marine Corps friends, technology, photography, woodworking, hiking, and had hiked the Grand Canyon twice. He spent a lot of time doing the graphic design work and teaching classes for dōTERRA.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Englert, Jasper, IN, two daughters, Annette Victoria (Jeremey) Jukes, Greenwood, IN, Jeanette Marie (Kenneth) Wagoner, Indianapolis, IN, five grandchildren, Ava, Olivia, Starla, Victoria, and Thomas Jukes, four siblings, Ann Wade, Evansville, IN, Steve (Rowena) Englert, Schnellville, IN, Dave (Karen) Englert, Ferdinand, IN, Vida (Jeff) Troutman, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, IN. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military gravesite rites.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Friday. St. Joseph’s Parish will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The Marine Corps League will conduct a ritual at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, V.F.W. Post #673, or to a favorite charity.

