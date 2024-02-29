Saint Meinrad Archabbey Cultural Events has announced the presentation of a soprano concert on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024, at 7:30 PM Central Time in the St. Bede Hall Theater.

The concert titled “The Soprano Event: Love & Devotion” will be performed by American soprano Jaqueline Piccolino, with piano accompaniment by Dr. Kevina Lam.

In the 2019-2020 season, Piccolino joined the Santa Fe Opera Apprentice Program to sing Erste Dame in Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte and to cover the title role in Dvořák’s Rusalka. In addition, Piccolino has been invited to perform Beethoven’s Christus am Ölberge with the UC Davis Symphony Orchestra at the Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts.

Piccolino has performed the Israelitish Woman in Handel’s Judas Maccabaeus with the North Shore Choral Society in Evanston, IL, and Erste Dame in Die Zauberflöte with Seattle Opera in 2017. She also sang Samuel Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915 with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra in 2017. She appeared as a studio artist with the Wolf Trap Opera Company, a soloist in the Napa Festival del Sole’s Bouchaine Young Artist Concert Series, and was a participant in the Houston Grand Opera Young Artist Vocal Academy.

In 2020, Piccolino received the Eileen Deneen Award from the American Opera Society of Chicago and was also a Bursary Recipient by the Opera Awards Foundation. She also has earned a first prize from The American Prize in Vocal Performance, the Igor Gorin Memorial Award from the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona, and the prestigious Rose M. Grundman Award from the Musicians Club of Women in Chicago.

Piccolino graduated with a Bachelor of Music Degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign School of Music in 2013 and received the Kate Neal Kinley Memorial Fellowship from her alma mater.

Kevina Lam has made frequent solo appearances with orchestras in Macau and Europe since her debut at age 14. She is in high demand as a collaborative artist, most notably with the flute and saxophone studios at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before being appointed as the faculty collaborative pianist at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Lam served as faculty at Eastern Illinois University.

A Doctor of Musical Arts graduate from the University of Illinois, Lam studied with esteemed teachers in Asia and North America, including Gabriel Kwok at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, and Professor William Heiles at the University of Illinois. Currently, Lam is on the faculty at the School of Music of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The program is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, contact Krista Hall during business hours at 812-357-6501. For updates on the day of the performance, call 812-357-6611.