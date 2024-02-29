Barbara A. “Barb” Hopf, age 70, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:51 a.m. (CST) on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Barb was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 13, 1953, to Cletus L. and Dorothy A. (Becher) Brosmer. She married Eugene A. “Gene” Hopf on June 24, 1971, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland.

She worked at Indiana Chair Company. She also worked at Ireland Elementary School for 38 years as a secretary/treasurer before retiring in July 2018. She dearly loved the students and staff. Her students always made her happy and she truly missed them. She always tried to make people feel welcomed. She never knew a stranger.

Barb was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland and was a member of the St. Anne’s Society, prayer chain, and volunteered for the bereavement meals. She was active in Teens Encounter Christ Community (TEC) where she mostly served as music director. She and her husband received the Simon Brute Award in 2013 for their active role in the parish.

Barb was a former member of the St. Mary’s adult choir, helped with the children’s choir, and played the organ for vacation bible school.

She loved music, was a member of the Music and Art Coterie Club, and enjoyed playing piano and guitar by ear.

Her hobbies included; drawing, painting, reading, and listening to spiritual speakers. Most of all, she loved spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years; Gene Hopf, Jasper, two daughters; Amy (Duane) Hopf, Jasper, Dawn M. “Missy” (Alex) Rodriguez, Jasper, one son; Shaun (Carrie) Hopf, Brownsburg, Indiana, six grandchildren; Sami and Jesse Hopf, Grace Helming and Susan Rodriguez, and Ben and Brittany Hopf, one sister; Beth Bawel, Jasper, and one brother; Mark Brosmer, Eagle Rock, California.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and one brother; Joe, who died in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara A. “Barb” Hopf will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held on from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 4, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Clete and Dottie Brosmer endowment at the Dubois County Community Foundation or St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.