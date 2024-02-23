Darell L. Mitchell, age 62 of Eckerty Indiana, passed away, Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at the University of Louisville Hospital.

He was born October 7, 1961, to Albert Jr and Geneva (Ball) Mitchell. He married Shelley (Knight) in 1981 at the Pentecostal Church in Birdseye, Indiana. He worked as a sewing machine mechanic at Best Chairs.

He loved to ride his motorcycle and 4-wheeler, take vacations, UK basketball, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Steve and Garl Mitchell.

He is survived by his wife Shelley of Eckerty; daughters Lacey (Josh) Bottorff of Corydon and Ashley (Broc) Giles of Bristow; grandchildren, Ashlynn, Braelynn, Rhett, Wren, and Bodey; sister Beverly Atchinson; along with many friends and his work buddies.

Funeral services for Darrell L. Mitchell will be held on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. E.S.T at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with Pastor Lee Brown and Adam Stroud officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 am to 1:45 pm at the funeral home, with burial to follow at the Taswell Cemetery in Taswell.

Nass and Son have been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at nassandson.com.