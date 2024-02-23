A list of free paper shredding days in 2024 sponsored by Kimball Corporate Recycling and supported by the Jasper Chamber has been announced.

These free paper shredding days are open to the public and businesses. Participants do not have to reside in Dubois County.

There is no limit on the amount of paper products brought in. Only paper and junk mail materials will be accepted for shredding. Magazines, newspapers, and cardboard will also be accepted. Staples and paper clips are not a problem.

No cassette tapes, CDs, computers, disks, or other electronic media will be accepted.

The free paper shredding days will take place in Kimball’s Corporate Recycling Center, located at 1550 Power Drive in Jasper, from 9 AM to 1 PM on these dates:

Monday, April 22nd;

Wednesday, May 22nd;

Wednesday, June 12th;

Wednesday, September 18th;

Thursday, October 17th;

And Friday, November 15th.

For more information on these free paper shredding days call 812-634-3388.