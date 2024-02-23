The Jasper Public Library has announced its March 2024 list of events.

Family Storytime – Tuesdays at 10 am

Genealogy Help Desk – Tuesdays – 10 am to 4 pm

Study and Chill for Teens and Tweens – Wednesdays at 3:30 pm – Teens and tweens are invited to come and do their homework/study in a safe environment with a dedicated space just for them. Tired of studying or done with your homework? Then join them for one of their chill options: crafts, STEM, or games. Snacks will be provided.

Curiosity Café for Teens – Thursdays at 4 pm – Teens will enjoy a variety of different activities each week including snacks, crafts, and games.

Giant Outer Space Candy Land – March 26,27, & 28 – In the Atrium – During Library Hours.

Dolly Parton Imagination Library Celebration – Saturday, March 2nd at 10 am – The entire family is invited to join in celebrating the arrival of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Dubois County. The celebration will take over the library as community organizations and leaders join in welcoming the program and providing fun for the entire family. Come ready to enjoy games, snacks, crafts, and so much more. Staff and volunteers will be available to assist with registering for the Imagination Library if needed. The first 100 kids to arrive will receive swag bags.

LEGO Robotics – Saturday, March 2nd from 2 pm – 3:30 pm – For those ages 8 and up. Join them in building LEGO robots using the LEGO WeDo Boost and Mindstorms sets. Start with the LEGO WeDo and eventually work your way up to the LEGO Mindstorms. Parents are strongly encouraged to participate.

Homeschool Connections – Monday, March 4th at 10 am & 1 pm – Homeschool families are invited to join for a morning of learning and making connections within the homeschool community. Jasper Public Library in coordination with Jasper Community Arts will be presenting a rotating series of homeschool programs that are open to all ages of homeschoolers. The rotation includes STEM, history and geography, art, and literature. This week’s focus will be Art. When you register, only register your child/children. Adults are welcome to attend, but you do not need to register. This year, they are offering two different time choices on the same day. The classes are exactly the same. Please register for one of the two and attend at the time that you have registered.

Cemetery & Church Records for Genealogy – Tuesday, March 5th at 10 am – Share with other researchers the experiences you have had using church records and cemetery records to uncover information about your family. Participation will include online instruction as well as group discussion and accessing records held in the JPL genealogy room.

Star Décor Paint Night – Tuesday, March 5th at 6 pm – All teens and adults are invited to join in painting and decorating a star decoration for doors. Stars are 7 inches. Registration is required as space is limited.

Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, March 6 from 11 am to 12:30 pm – This group will meet on the 1st Wednesday morning of each month to enjoy knitting, crochet, and other needlecrafts. Bring your needlecrafts and come share tips, hints, and conversation.

Craft of the Month: Button Craft (Grades K-4) – Wednesday, March 6 at 6 pm – Kids can sign up to make this Easter Egg Button craft which will be made on canvas. All materials are supplied. Please Register.

Baby Storytime – Thursday, March 7 from 10 am to 11 am – Parents and caregivers are invited to join for some fun stories, rhymes, songs, and sensory play at the library. This is an excellent way to introduce your child to early literacy. It’s also a perfect opportunity for you and your child to enjoy socialization with others. No sign-up is needed.

Teen Advisory Board – Thursday, March 7 from 6 pm to 7 pm – The Jasper Public Library Teen Advisory Board is a member-only group. The purpose of the group is to allow teens to have a say and a part in the teen programming and materials at the library. If you are interested in joining, feel free to join for a meeting. Capacity is limited to 12 members. The group meets on a monthly basis on the first Thursday of each month.

Ruth Bader Ginsberg Documentary – Friday, March 8 at 10 am – Watch and discuss a documentary about the Notorious RBG who fought tirelessly for the rights of women. Ruth Bader Ginsberg faced many challenges in becoming a lawyer at a time when women were not wanted in the legal profession. In 1956, she was one of only nine women at Harvard Law School. That didn’t stop her from following her dream, which led her to becoming the first Jewish person and second woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. Her notoriety made her an icon.

Solar Eclipse Presentation by Tom Bryan – Tuesday, March 12 at 6 pm – Join in a special presentation by Solar System Ambassador and Evansville Astronomical Society President, Tony Bryan. He will be discussing the upcoming solar eclipse.

Afternoon Book Club – Thursday, March 14 at 3 pm – Join the Afternoon Book Club; new members are always welcome. Stop by the Information Desk at the Library to pick up the book club monthly read anytime. They encourage all Adult and Young Adult readers to join at any time.

Cemetery & Church Records for Genealogy – Tuesday, March 14th at 6 pm – Share with other researchers the experiences you have had using church records and cemetery records to uncover information about your family. Participation will include online instruction as well as group discussion and accessing records held in the JPL genealogy room.

Bingo and Coffee – Friday, March 15 at 10 am – All adults and teens are invited to join in for bingo and coffee. There will be prizes for winners. This is a free event. No registration is required.

DIY Box Pinhole Projector – Saturday, March 16 from 10 am to 11:30 am – Families can stop in anytime between 10 and 11:30 am to make a box pinhole projector that can be used to view the eclipse on April 8. Participants must bring their own box for the project as boxes will not be supplied. A long cardboard box is recommended, but a box of any kind will do. Other supplies will be provided to make the projector.

Spaced Themed LEGO Tourney – Sunday, March 17 at 2 pm – For Kids aged 5 & up. Kids can sign up for this fun Lego tournament that will have a space theme. There will be different timed rounds where they will be asked to build a certain Lego project. The projects will be judged, and the top 3 that have the most points will compete in the final round. Prizes will be given. Please Register

STEM QUEST – Monday, March 18th from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm – This program offers young people the opportunity to increase their STEM skills by working through various challenges using fun games and toys. Each participant works at their own pace and tracks their progress. Emphasis is placed on following directions, working in order, and progressing through increasing levels of difficulty.

Adventurescapes – Poland – Tuesday, March 19 from 6 pm to 7:30 pm – All adults and teens are welcome to join the adventure escape. They will explore a different country each month. The Adventurescape will have you use your senses to travel and enjoy a new destination. The adventure will include crafts, snacks, and spices of the region. Registration is required for this free event.

Using AI for Genealogy – Wednesday, March 20 at 2 pm – ”7 Tips for Using AI as Your Genealogy Assistant” presented by Dana Leeds, professional genealogist. Genealogy often involves solitary research, diving into the past with a dedicated focus. What if you could enhance this journey with a tireless, brilliant assistant available to help you 24/7? Imagine a smart, intuitive companion by your side, eager to transcribe records, extract vital information, and even visualize your ancestral stories. Whether you’re new to AI or already familiar with its capabilities, this talk is designed to highlight the incredible potential of AI in genealogy.

Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, March 20 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm – Join in every 3rd Wednesday of the month from 5:30 to 7:30. Enjoy the company of knitters, crocheters, and other needleworkers. Learn from others and share your skills. Open to all ages. Those under age 8 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No registration is needed. Materials are available for beginners.

Space STEM for Preschoolers – Wednesday, March 20 at 6 pm – Kids ages 3-6 can join in for some simple space stem activities, including learning the relationship between the moon, sun, and stars using a simple experiment. Space-themed snacks will be provided. Please Register.

Baby Storytime – Thursday, March 21st from 10 am to 11 am – Parents and caregivers are invited to join in for some fun stories, rhymes, songs, and sensory play at the library. This is an excellent way to introduce your child to early literacy. It’s also a perfect opportunity for you and your child to enjoy socialization with others. No sign-up is needed.

Moon Sand Magic – Saturday, March 23 at 10 am – All teens and tweens are invited to make some moon sand magic! Each person who attends will get to make and take their very own moon sand. No registration is required. Available while supplies last.

LEGO Robotics – Saturday, March 23 from 2 pm to 3:30 pm – For those ages 8 and up. Join in building LEGO robots using the LEGO WeDo Boost and Mindstorms sets. Start with the LEGO WeDo and eventually work your way up to the LEGO Mindstorms. Parents are strongly encouraged to participate.

Alien Recycled Art – Sunday, March 24 at 1 pm – Have aliens been with us all along? Teens and tweens will add their presence to some famous artwork. Participants will also get to paint a picture frame to take home with them. No registration is required, available on a first come first serve basis while supplies last.

Solar Eclipse Family Bingo – Monday, March 25 at 10 am & 1 pm – Participate at 10 am or 1 pm. Join in for some family bingo fun. Winners will get to take home solar eclipse-themed prizes. There will be special rounds which will include: an alien slime round (slip and slide through slime to find your prize), Mars bowling ( knock down all the planets to find your prize), and a moon landing round (your prize will be hidden somewhere under the surface of the moon, and you will have to dig to find it).

Buzz Lightyear Party – Tuesday, March 26 at 10 am & 1 pm – Children ages 3 and up are invited to attend a Buzz Lightyear Party. There will be snacks, games, and other activities related to Buzz Lightyear and Toy Story. Please Register.

Evening Book Club – Tuesday, March 26 at 6 pm – Join the discussion. Stop by the Library and check out a copy of this month’s book selection from the Library staff. New members are always welcome.

Cosmic Paint Party – Wednesday, March 27 at 10 am & 1 pm – The entire family is invited to paint their own galaxy. They will be showing you the splatter paint technique for making stars and creating the perfect galaxy. Top your galaxy off with glitter or glow-in-the-dark stars. Snack on galaxy-themed treats as you work. Please Register.

For programs that require registration, register on the event calendar at jdcpl.us or call 812-482-2712.