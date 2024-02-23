The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for I-69 in Daviess County.

Beginning on or around Monday, March 4th, crews will begin lane restrictions on I-69 in Daviess County. These lane restrictions will allow crews to replace the north and southbound bridge approaches. Northbound and southbound driving lanes will be closed while passing lanes will remain open during phase one of this project.

This phase of work is expected to last through March, depending on the weather. INDOT urges motorists to slow down, watch for stopped traffic, and drive distraction-free through all work zones.