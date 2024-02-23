The DNR 2024 Indiana Recreation Guidebook and the 2024-2025 Indiana Fishing Guidebook, the Indiana Fishing Regulations Guide are now available online.

The DNR’s 2024 Indiana Recreation Guide is the source for information on state parks, state forests, lakes, fish & wildlife areas, nature preserves, state park inns, and other DNR properties. The guide includes a great facilities chart and information about accessibility and fees.

Soon, free printed copies of each will be available at local retail outlets, state parks, lakes, and other DNR properties.

Paper copies of the guides also are available at the DNR booth at the Indianapolis Boat, Sport, and Travel Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds through February 25th. DNR’s booth is at the show’s Tackle Town, in the Blue Ribbon Pavilion.

The 2024 Indiana Recreation Guide is available now at on.IN.gov/recguide; and the 2024-2025 guide to Indiana fishing, the Indiana Fishing Regulations Guide, is available at on.IN.gov/fishingguide.