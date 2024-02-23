Two Ball State University Students from the local area have recently been named on the Ball State University 2023-2024 “Top 100 Students” List.
This program honors 100 outstanding Ball State University junior and senior undergraduate students who excel in three categories: academic excellence, campus leadership, and community impact.
These students are:
- Clair Witte of Jasper – Attending the College of Communication, Information, and Media to study Media;
- And Cassidy Esch of Loogootee – Attending the Teachers College to study Elementary Education.