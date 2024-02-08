David Drach, 81, of Ferdinand, passed away on Wednesday, February 7th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

David was born March 17, 1942, in Ferdinand to Anthony and Mary (Lueken) Drach. He married Rita Bradley on December 28, 1963 in St. Peter’s Church in Montgomery.

David enjoyed hunting, fishing, and all things outdoors. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. David was known to be a very hard worker, even in retirement, he unselfishly provided care for all family and friends. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Chruch.

David is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rita Drach; two sons, Deron (Pam) Drach of Evansville, Jason (Kelly) Drach of Loveland, OH; three grandchildren, Noah, Hannah and Elijah Drach; sister, Cathy (James Doughman) Gonzales; brother-in-law, Allen Watkins of Washington, IN; sister-in-laws, Janet Drach of St. Meinrad and Melodie Drach of Mobile, AL. David was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Liam, and Bennett Drach; three brothers, Fredrick, Richard, and Kenneth Drach and a sister, Judy Watkins.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, February 13th at 10:00 AM EST at St. Ferdinand Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may call on Monday from 4-7:00 PM EST at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, and also on Tuesday from 7-9:30 AM EST at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com