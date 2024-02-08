Early this morning, at approximately 5:57 am, Spencer County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, EMS, and First Responders responded to a two-vehicle collision on US 231, south of SR 162.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 1994 Red Chevrolet Pickup, driven by Philip Ebelhar, 56 years old, of Chrisney, IN, was traveling north in the southbound lanes.

A 2022 Black Hyundai passenger car, driven by Breah Cummings, 20 years old, of Eckerty, IN, was traveling southbound in the passing lane, passing a semi tractor-trailer when the Red Pickup collided head-on with the Hyundai passenger car.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased on the scene. Families have been notified.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency of the collision.

The Indiana State Police was called for the crash scene reconstruction.