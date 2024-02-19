Gregory “Corey” Gordon, age 40 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Friday, February 2, 2024 at home after a sudden illness.

Corey was born in Evansville, Indiana on November 29, 1983 to Gregory P. and Carol A. “Mamie” (Mehringer) Gordon.

Corey was a graduate of the Jasper High School Class of 2002, where he a member of the swim team, and then earned a bachelor degree in business from the University of Southern Indiana.

He worked OneMain Financial in Jasper.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, swimming, spending time in the outdoors, his pets, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his mother and step father; Carol “Mamie” and Gerald Giesler, Jasper, his father; Gregory P. Gordon, Evansville, two brothers, Graham Gordon, Jasper, and Grant Gordon (Michael Fisch), Chandler, Arizona.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents.

A Celebration of Life for Gregory “Corey” Gordon will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 3pm until 6pm at the Jasper JC Clubhouse (1409 Bartley Street, Jasper, Indiana).

