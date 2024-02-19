Vincennes University’s Center for Applied Robotics and Automation (CARA) is holding the VU Robotics Competition Scrimmage on Friday, February 23rd, 2024, at 10 AM ET at Vincennes University Student Recreation Center, located at 1600 Short Street Vincennes.

It is the first-ever scrimmage event on the Vincennes Campus for teams of high school students in Southern Indiana. The scrimmage is preparation for a FIRST Indiana Robotics district event at Washington (Ind.) High School March 28-30.

FIRST Robotics Competitions combine the excitement of sport with the rigors of science and technology. Under strict rules, limited time, and resources, teams of students are challenged to raise funds, design a team “brand,” hone teamwork skills, and build and program industrial-size robots to play a difficult field game against like-minded competitors. This event allows students to get as close to real-world engineering as possible with its sports-like challenges building self-confidence and problem-solving skills.

The VU Robotics Competition Scrimmage is an opportunity for teams to test their robot on the playing field, receive design feedback from faculty in VU’s Advanced Manufacturing Robotics and Mechatronics degree program, tour the College of Technology, and learn more about VU’s robust technology offerings that will allow the students to transform their interest in robotics into a fulfilling career path.