Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter has promoted Trooper Casey Boeckman from the Evansville District to serve as Detective in the Jasper District.

Trooper Casey Boeckman, a Dubois County native, and seven-year veteran, graduated from the 76th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy on October 20th, 2016. Upon graduating from the recruit academy Trooper Boeckman was assigned to the Evansville Post where he has served for seven years. While at Evansville, Trooper Boeckman primarily patrolled Pike County.

In 2019, Trooper Boeckman received the top DUI award for Evansville District. Trooper Boeckman is a highly motivated Trooper committed to serving Indiana’s citizens.

Trooper Boeckman’s Specialty Assignments include Mobile Field Force Riot Team, Field Training Officer, and Hostage Negotiator.

Trooper Boeckman resides in Jasper with his wife, Erika, and two children.