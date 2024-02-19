Anthony J. Eckstein, age 85, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by his children at 6:39 a.m. on Monday, February 19, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Anthony was born in Jasper, Indiana, on November 16, 1938, to Victor R. and Lorina (Jaent) Eckstein. He married Elizabeth “Kit” Lothrop on October 28, 1961. She preceded him in death on February 14, 1991.

He was a Jasper High School graduate.

He served in the United States Navy from 1956 until 1960.

Anthony was a foreman and mechanic for Sternberg International Trucks. He retired as an independent truck driver.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In his younger years, Anthony was a softball coach and a leader in Boy Scouts. He enjoyed collecting coins, playing cards, dancing, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by one son; Chris (Sheila) Eckstein, Jasper, three daughters; Michelle Neff, San Jose, California, Becki (Mike) Webb, Franklin, Tennessee, and Dee Dee (Phil) Mehringer, Johnson City, Tennessee, 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one sister-in-law; Ellie Eckstein.

Besides his wife, he is preceded in death by one brother; Victor L. Eckstein, and loving companion; Wanda Lents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Anthony J. Eckstein will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time on Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.