Multiple information sessions are set to be held for Tourism Service Providers in Dubois County in preparation for the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse.

There will be three information sessions, with one being held in Ferdinand, Huntingburg, and Jasper. These sessions are an opportunity for restaurants, grocers, retail merchants, hotels and lodging, media partners, and other interested providers to make sure they are ready to welcome visitors and locals during the eclipse.

The Ferdinand session will be held on Tuesday, February 27th, at 6:30 PM at The Sisters of St. Benedict St. Gertrude Hall, located at 802 East 10th Street.

The Huntingburg session will be held on Tuesday, March 5th, at 6:30 PM at Current Blend, located at 407 East 4th Street.

The Jasper session will be held on Thursday, March 7th, at 11 AM at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, located at 333 River Centre Landing.

For more information contact Sara at 812-630-1825, or email eclipse@visitduboiscounty.com.