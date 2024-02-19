Ronald L. Schuetter, 77, of Cleveland, Texas passed away at 7:30 pm. on February 15, 2024, after losing his 4th battle with cancer at the Houston, Texas VA Hospital.

Ron was born on November 05, 1946, to Clarence and Mary Alice (Erny) Schuetter. Ron married Carol Jean Mundy on December 2, 1967.

Ron is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Annick (Len) Vogel of Houston, TX and sons Keith (Janet) Schuetter of Indianapolis and Kurt Schuetter of Phoenix, AR, and five grandchildren, Sisters Camilla (John) Allen and Phyllis Stenftenagel of Jasper, Brothers Larry (Veronica) Schuetter of Sui Sun, CA, Ken (MaryJane) Schuetter and Steve (Pat) Schuetter of Jasper, IN, and Sister-In-Law Jayne Windler of Weeki Wachee, FL. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and Brother Jerry Schuetter.

Ron was a Navy Veteran and served as an electrician aboard the USS Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. Destroyer. Ron retired from Gaylor Electric of Indianapolis as part owner and project manager. Ron was a Life Member of the VFW.

A local Memorial Service for Ron Schuetter will be held at a later date.