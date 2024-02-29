Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is excited to announce the next recipient of the GARDENER Award is Chris Opitz. Opitz is a CT Aide II in Memorial Hospital’s Radiology Department. He is described as one who always has a positive attitude and is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the department running smoothly. Memorial Hospital is blessed to have Opitz as part of our team.

For more information on the Gardener Award, please visit www.mhhcc.org or contact Brooke Ingram in Memorial Hospital’s Human Resources Department at 812-996-6267.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center created The GARDENER Award as a result of the internationally known DAISY Award that recognizes the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. Memorial Hospital is fully aware that it takes an entire team to function as a hospital.

This team includes not only the nurses, but also maintenance, billers, therapists, medical records, food service, etc. Every employee is necessary and plays an important role every day. The nurses would not be able to provide the proper care to patients without the appropriate support staff.

The GARDENER Award was created to acknowledge incredible support staff that goes above and beyond his/her regular call of duty.