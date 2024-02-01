Luella Maxine Sattler, age 89, of Holland, passed away Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

She was born August 11, 1934, in Heilman, Indiana, to Commodore and Stella Mae (Krause) Simpson; and married Russell Ross Sattler on September 8, 1951. Luella graduated high school with perfect attendance throughout her twelve years of school. She was a member of Holland United Methodist Church, where she was active in the United Methodist Women’s Group. She loved baking and was known for her coffee cakes; quilting, making baby blankets, taking pictures, and making photo albums for her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell Sattler, who passed away on September 3, 2004; and by three brothers, five sisters, and one grandchild.

She is survived by her children, Jerry (Holly) Sattler of Huntingburg, Janet (John) Hemmer of Stendal, and Jolene (William) Caldemeyer of Stendal; one sister, Sharon Kamman of Huntingburg; and by nine grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Luella Maxine Sattler will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., Monday, February 5, 2024, at the Holland United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Jim Higdon will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home on Sunday, February 4th, from 3:00-7:00 p.m., and also one hour before the service at the church on Monday.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at St. Charles Health Campus, the Heart-to-Heart Hospice team, the Women of Holland United Methodist Church and Pastor Jim Higdon. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com