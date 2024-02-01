Castle Knoll Amphitheater and The Eric Group have entered into a long-term agreement to manage and promote a new outdoor amphitheater in southern Indiana. The venue will present its inaugural season this year.

The venue and property are owned by Fuhs Properties and Wilstem Wildlife Park, led by the father-and-daughter team of Jerry Fuhs, Carrie Berg, and Audrey Brames. Husband and wife Heath & Molly Eric, owners & operators of The Eric Group, have 40+ years of experience in the entertainment industry and manage multiple venues, festivals, and events across the tri-state region.

Carrie Berg, Director of Operations for Wilstem, stated, “Their expertise, ideas, and direction is just what we needed as we embarked on this new journey into this industry. We’ve been very impressed with their skills thus far and are excited to have them as our guiding force for years to

come.”

The Eric Group’s CEO, Heath Eric, added, “With this partnership, we have the necessary resources and commitment to develop and establish Castle Knoll Amphitheater as a leading outdoor venue destination in southern Indiana. We are thrilled to work with their team on this grand adventure.”

Castle Knoll Farms is a collection of white frame barns and other outbuildings cradled against hills of southern Indiana. Castle Knoll is a historic, early 20th-century farm under restoration, with the Castle Knoll Amphitheater at the forefront of the revitalization of the property. The amphitheater is the start of bringing new life to this once-working farm.

Berg added, “Developing Castle Knoll property has always been a dream for its owner (Jerry Fuhs). As a former concert promoter years ago, merging a love for live music with the historic property to fill the void of an outdoor amphitheater in the region seemed to be a great starting point for the

property. The natural bowl landscape of the terrain lent itself perfectly to the idea, which led to the initial build of the amphitheater.”

The history of Castle Knoll is a paramount factor in the developmental and branding plans for the new venue. The property has a rich heritage of service to the surrounding communities.

Berg continued, “Castle Knoll Farm was the working farm providing produce and meats to the local West Baden Springs Hotel and French Lick Springs Resort in the early 1920s. Cattle, pigs, chickens, and pheasants were raised on its acres. The easy access to the railroad allowed visitors to pursue

leisure activities in the Indiana valley, and a spur line to Castle Knoll Farm made the delivery of goods quick and expedient. Those barns, buildings, and rolling hills still exist today, and we are excited to bring them back to life.”

Castle Knoll Amphitheater, located at 4809 US Hwy 150 in Paoli, Indiana, will ultimately have capacity for approximately 8,000 fans. This venue development project will create an opportunity to drastically increase tourism in the market and the state of Indiana. The amphitheater will allow guests to view outdoor concerts, shows, and events on the grounds of this iconic Orange County

landmark.

“All of our other properties are focused on tourism and bringing guests to the region. Extending stays, giving guests more opportunities for experiences unique to our area, and preserving the history of Orange County are all at the forefront of our endeavors. The venue is a new opportunity for us to branch out into a different type of tourism we are very excited about,” added Berg.

Eric summarized, “The venue location is ideal for maximizing the tourism impact of outdoor concerts. Fuhs Properties, Wilstem Wildlife Park, and other Orange County attractions are part of the area’s established and vibrant tourism industry. Plus, we are just a one to two-hour drive from

several major markets and nicely situated to fill a void. Additionally, Castle Knoll fits in perfectly with other regional events and venues we manage, allowing us to route programming strategically. Hold on tight because it will be an exciting few years.”

Castle Knoll Farms is located conveniently between French Lick and Paoli, Indiana. It is just a few miles from Wilstem Wildlife Park, Big Splash Adventures, and Shotz Lazer Tag & Mini Golf. It is also near multiple world-class golf courses and the historic French Lick Resorts, making it a great destination for weekend getaways and family vacations.