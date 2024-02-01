Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has announced today, February 1st, 2024, they are now affiliated with Evansville-based Deaconess Hospital. The Sisters of the Little Company of Mary has sponsored MHHCC for over 70 years, back when the Sisters felt the need for healthcare here in Dubois County as well as the surrounding areas.

Memorial Hospital, Deaconess, and the Dioceses of Evansville worked together this agreement for affiliation and approval was granted back on January 19 from the Vatican officially allowing Memorial to affiliate with Deaconess and remain a Catholic healthcare facility.

The community is invited to celebrate this new affiliation with Mass of thanksgiving on March 4th at 5pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper.

You can find the full press release below: