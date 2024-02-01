Latest News

The Optimist Club of Jasper recently hosted the Basketball Tri-Star Competition at the historic Cabby O’Neil Gymnasium in Jasper, Indiana, on Sunday, January 28th. The event showcased young athletes’ skills in various age groups.

Among the winners were Rayln Bawel and Luis Bradford, who secured first place in the 8-year-old girls’ and boys’ categories, respectively. Anna Hoffman and Beau Gress took the top spots in the 9-year-old girls’ and boys’ divisions. Peyton Ginder and Jobe Schmitt emerged victorious in the 10-year-old girls’ and boys’ groups.

In the 11-year-old category, Maya Kendall and Grant Levin claimed the first-place titles for girls and boys. These talented athletes, along with other winners, impressed the judges and their families with their dedication and sportsmanship.

The first-place finishers earned the opportunity to advance to the next round, with details yet to be determined. The Optimist Club of Jasper congratulated all participants for their outstanding performances and wished them continued success in their athletic endeavors.

