***UPDATED AT 14:30 PM EST***

Late Wednesday evening we brought you the story about the road issues that were happening right out of Birdseye city limits on Highway 145 near Birdseye Hill.

On Thursday afternoon the town was informed that the road would be closed indefinitely until the road could be repaired. The expected timeline is 3 to 4 months. Highway 145 runs from the middle of Birdseye down into Perry County to the Interstate 64 East and West ramps as well as into Bristow and eventually State Road 37 outside of Tell City.

Motorists should expect to detour in the Birdseye area on the Birdseye Conservation Club Road or the gravel road called the Birdseye Loop.

The original story from last night can be found below:

On Wednesday evening the Town of Birdseye Clerk-Treasurer Brittany Schepers posted on Facebook that Highway 145 near Birdseye Hill had experienced major cracks and had started to sink and collapse

The State of Indiana Highway Department had already been in the area for the last week or so fixing another problem before this one started. The state eventually closed the road in the late afternoon, or early evening on Wednesday before more significant damage occurred to the roadway.

For now, those who are in the area will have to detour around on the Birdseye Conservation Club Road which can lead to state Highway 64 or the gravel road known as the Birdseye Loop which will bring travelers around past the town cemetery and Fifth Street before returning to Highway 145.

The Facebook post advised to expect the roadway to be closed for the foreseeable future.