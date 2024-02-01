

Prairie Farms is answering the call of coffee lovers everywhere with the launch of two new single-serve options in Mocha and Caramel flavors, tapping into the growing trend of ready-to-drink coffee. Inspired by the success of their iced coffee, which has been a staple in half-gallon cartons since 2013, Prairie Farms is expanding its presence in the category.

Matt McClelland, CEO/EVP of Prairie Farms Dairy, expressed excitement about the new offerings, stating, “Our award-winning single-serve milk lineup has consistently positioned Prairie Farms as the market leader for many years. Now, our half-gallon iced coffee has paved a successful path for new single-serve iced coffee options, allowing us to serve more coffee lovers than ever before.”

Made with 100% real milk and backed by the dedication of Prairie Farms’ farm families, the new single-serve iced coffee options promise to delight consumers with every sip. As a trusted brand with a legacy dating back to 1938, Prairie Farms Barista Style Iced Coffee in 14-ounce bottles offers convenience and affordability for on-the-go consumers seeking an energy boost or a delightful drink.

These new products will be available in thousands of convenience stores across America’s heartland and beyond, as well as in grocery and mass merchandiser outlets. With the introduction of Prairie Farms single-serve iced coffee, the company aims to make a significant impact in the category, timed perfectly with one of America’s biggest sporting events just days away.

To celebrate the launch, Prairie Farms is running its “10 Days of Super Prizes” campaign, offering fans the chance to win $100 dairy prize packages and iced coffee. For more information and to enter, visit https://www.prairiefarms.com/gameday.