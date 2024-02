Huntingburg Salem Church and the Memorial Hospital Faith Community Nurse Program are offering a free class on Loss and Grief to the community.

You may choose to attend Monday, February 26, 1:00-2:30 PM ET or Monday, March 4, 6:00-7:30 PM ET at Salem Church, 202 E 4th St., Huntingburg, and enter at the Walnut Street entrance.

A support group may follow if there is interest. To register, call Salem Church at 812-683-2213 by February 22.