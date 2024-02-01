The highly anticipated annual Holland Kiwanis Gun and Knife Show is set to make its return to the Huntingburg Events Center on Saturday, February 10, and Sunday, February 11th.

With doors opening at 9 a.m. on both days, enthusiasts can browse through a vast array of offerings until 4 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Boasting an impressive 220 tables, the event promises to be a haven for gun and knife aficionados, showcasing an extensive selection of firearms, blades, and accessories.

Organizers proudly tout this as the largest gathering of its kind in Southern Indiana, drawing in vendors and attendees from far and wide.

Admission to the event is $6 per person, while children aged 12 and under enjoy complimentary entry, making it a family-friendly affair.

Mark your calendars and don’t miss out on the opportunity to explore the latest and greatest in firearms and cutlery at the Holland Kiwanis Gun and Knife Show this February!