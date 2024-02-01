

Prepare for a delightful afternoon as the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater steals the spotlight at the Jasper Arts Center on Saturday, February 3, at 1:00 pm. This eagerly anticipated family-friendly show promises a blend of comedy and juggling skills from Ukrainian circus performer Gregory Popovich, along with the remarkable talents of his performing pets.

Popovich’s entourage includes world-class jugglers, Diamond the Shetland Pony, and over 30 performing pets, all rescued from animal shelters. From house cats and dogs to geese, white doves, and parrots, the stage will come alive with their antics and skills.

Gregory Popovich’s journey into the world of circus performance began at a young age, growing up as the child of Russian circus performers. With a special bond formed with animals early on, Gregory honed his juggling skills and eventually became a member of the renowned Moscow Circus.

“Popovich Comedy Pet Theater is a show unlike any other,” says Kyle Rupert, Executive Director of Jasper Community Arts. “It’s a perfect outing for families, animal lovers, and anyone looking for a fun-filled afternoon of entertainment.”

Audiences can expect an array of acts, from talented dogs jumping through hoops to trained cats performing tricks. With over 30 pets in the cast, each with its unique personality, there’s never a dull moment in the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater.

Tickets for this special performance are available now. Secure your seats online at www.jasperarts.org/tickets or by calling 812-482-3070. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience!