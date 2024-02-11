Marian “Myrna” Lindauer, 81, of St. Meinrad, passed away on Friday, February 9th at Scenic Hills at The Monastery in Ferdinand.

Myrna was the daughter of Francis and Nellie Feltner. She married Sylvester Lindauer on April 20, 1963, in St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Tell City. Sylvester preceded her in death on January 8, 2020.

Myrna was a member of St. Meinrad Parish. She belonged to St. Meinrad American Legion Auxiliary and Twin Lakes Homemakers Club. Myrna was an avid reader and enjoyed ceramics, coloring, and embroidery.

Myrna is survived by two daughters, LaDonna “Janie” (Kirk) Mathena and Brenda (Timothy) Boehm both of Ferdinand; two sons, Robert (Odelia) Lindauer of Marysville, WA, and Mark (Angela) Lindauer of Norfolk, VA; eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Myrna was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester, and a sister, LaDonna Moseby.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, February 15th at 10:00 AM CST at St. Meinrad Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call Thursday at the church from 8:00 AM CST until the time of services. Online condolences may be shared at www.becehrfuneralhome.com