St. Meinrad Parish has announced its annual Fall Picnic will be held on the church grounds on Sunday, September 15th, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Central Time.



Boy Scout Troop 102 will open the event at 9:45 a.m. with the presentation of colors and honor guard, followed by an opening prayer and moment of silence to remember those listed on the picnic honor roll.



Parishioners, friends, and neighbors are invited to enjoy entertainment throughout the day, including live music at the outdoor dining pavilion, weather permitting. Fried chicken dinners, famous soup by the bowl or gallon, ice cream by Zax Creamery, and a food court with hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and German tenderloin sandwiches will be available for dine-in and carryout while supplies last. Bulk famous soup will be available for pickup after 10 a.m. on picnic day.

Patrons may pre-order soup by the gallon using debit cards, credit cards, checks, or cash between July 1st and August 31st by using a QR code or at smcatholic.church/fall-picnic. The cost is $20 a gallon, and the parish provides complimentary gallon jugs.

The country store will feature crafts from local artisans and baked goods, including whole pies and cakes, preserves, jams, and canned items.



On picnic day, patrons can purchase tickets for $1 each at the hospitality stand, located at the intersection of 4th Street N and Brewery Street, by using debit cards, credit cards, and cash. These tickets cannot be used at charitable gaming stands.



Other activities will include a Family Activity Center with games and activities for all ages, including an appearance from Dr. Popper, a clown from Dr. Popper Entertainment of Owensboro, KY, and live music by The Gatwoods. A guided architectural tour of the parish church will begin at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.



The celebration will conclude with raffle drawings at 1:30 p.m. Raffle tickets are available from any St. Meinrad parishioner after July 1st. A limited number of tickets are available at both St. Meinrad and St. Boniface churches, at the courtesy tables near the entrances. There are no tickets available at the Parish Office. Return the completed raffle tickets and donations to raffle stands on picnic day.

Patrons who wish to submit their tickets and donations before picnic day can mail them to the Parish Office, PO Box 8, Saint Meinrad, Indiana 47577-0008, or drop them in the convenient carport access after-hours drop box at the parish office, located at 19630 N. 4th St. Saint Meinrad, IN, by August 31. The accessible entrance to the parish office is located on Brewery Street, on the north side of the building. The convenient access area is in the carport area, equipped with an after-hours drop box to receive materials that need to be dropped off after hours.



Parking is available on the parish grounds, with overflow parking on the east lawn. Handicap parking is located on the south side of the church by entering at the intersection of 5th Street N and Brewery Street. Shuttle service will be available.



Patrons wishing to enter the parish grounds at a location with level ground can use the designated drop-off and pick-up area, with courtesy benches available for patrons to safely wait while their driver is parking. The drop-off point will be available at the entrance of 4th Street N and Brewery Street for guests’ convenience. Shuttle service will be available at all parking locations.



For more information about the annual fall picnic or to become a picnic sponsor, visit smcatholic.church/fall-picnic.