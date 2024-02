LAN Construction will be closing the intersection of 4th & St. John St. in Jasper starting at 8:00 am on Wednesday, Feb. 14th. This closure, to extend a water line, could last until 5:00 pm that day.

Motorists may use Clay St. and 5th St. as a detour during this closure.

This closure will take place barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen event.