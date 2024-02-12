Friday Afternoon, February 9th, Master Trooper Trey Lytton stopped a vehicle for speeding on State Road 245 in the Lincoln Trail Elementary School zone. Trooper Lytton made contact with the driver, Santiago Yanez. Yanez showed visible signs of impairment. Yanez was subsequently arrested for operating while impaired. Yanez was transported to the Spencer County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges-

• Santiago Yanez, 40, Dale, IN

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Master Trooper Trey Lytton

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law