Latest News

INDOT, ISP Encourage Drivers to Plan Ahead for Upcoming Solar Eclipse Holy Trinity Catholic School Teacher Awarded Lilly Endowment Teacher Creativity Fellowship Single Vehicle Crash Leads To Operating While Impaired And Kentucky Warrant Speeding In School Zone Leads To Operating While Impaired Street Closure Announced for Wednesday

Friday Afternoon, February 9th, Master Trooper Trey Lytton stopped a vehicle for speeding on State Road 245 in the Lincoln Trail Elementary School zone. Trooper Lytton made contact with the driver, Santiago Yanez. Yanez showed visible signs of impairment. Yanez was subsequently arrested for operating while impaired. Yanez was transported to the Spencer County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges-

• Santiago Yanez, 40, Dale, IN

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Master Trooper Trey Lytton

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post