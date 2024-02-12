Saturday Evening, February 10th, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash near Paoli. The driver, Jimmy Leonard, showed visible signs of impairment. Leonard was transported to Leonard was transported to the IU Health Hospital for medical clearance and testing. Leonard was then transported to the Orange County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges-

• Jimmy L. Leonard, 40, English, IN

OVWI (Prior) – Level 6 Felony

Kentucky Warrant

Arresting Officer – Trooper Austin Collins

Assisting Officers – Trooper Noah Ewing & Trooper Tyler Line

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law