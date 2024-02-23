Robert L. Burger Sr., 96, of Ferdinand passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Robert was born on July 7, 1927, in Jasper to Louis Burger and Catherine Heichelbech. He was united in marriage to Virlee Schreiner on April 20, 1948, in St. Ferdinand Church. Virlee preceded him in death on March 13, 2017.

Robert was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, and St. Joseph’s Sodality. He was a former Town Council member and a member of Ferdinand Investment Corporation. He enjoyed playing cards, gardening, cooking, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He loved being a resident of Scenic Hills.

Surviving are two daughters, Connie (Tom) Lueken and Donna Trafton both of Ferdinand. Two daughters-in-law, Ruth Burger and Marla Burger of Ferdinand. Seven grandchildren, Heather (Rob) Benedict of Michigan, Jay (Sarah) Burger of Ferdinand, Kari (Shayne) Begle of Ferdinand, Amy Hawkins of Ferdinand, Abby (Andy) Seifert of Mariah Hill, Nate (Kyla) Lueken of Huntingburg, and Aaron (Whitney) Trafton of Ferdinand. Sixteen great-grandchildren, Alyssa Wade, Jenn Nestell, Taylor Benedict, Avari, Jared, and Jed Burger, Aleigha, and Kinley Hawkins, Jaxon, Camron, and Hudson Lueken, Kendall and Owen Seifert, Bailey Begle, and Frankie Trafton. Two great-great-grandchildren, Brecken and Wyatt Wade. Two sisters, Martha Oxley of Huntingburg, and Mary Denning of St. Meinrad. Two brothers, Ronnie (Shirley) Giesler and Bill (Mary Jo) Giesler both of Ferdinand. A brother-in-law, Tom Mendel of Jasper. He was preceded in death by two sons, Bob Burger Jr. and Terry Burger, a great-grandson, Abram Burger, and a son-in-law, Gary Trafton.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 26th in St. Ferdinand Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM and on Monday from 7:00 until 9:30 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.