Martha J. Olinger, 92, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed on February 20, 2024, at home.

She was born on September 14, 1931, in Washington, Indiana, to the late Ralph and Louise (Gercken) Riester. A graduate of Huntingburg High School, she went on to St. Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing to become a Registered Nurse. Stork Hospital employed her until Lee Ray Olinger hastily wooed her into marriage in 1954. One year later she became the sweetest mom.

Martha conducted her life by the Golden Rule. She loved babies and children, absolutely treasuring her grandchildren. A Boy Scout den mother, Girl Scout leader, religious education teacher, band booster, on-call chauffeur, and short-order cook, she supported, accommodated, and encouraged her children’s every interest, except football. She was selfless. When a local instructor “retired” to attend college, Martha recruited a renowned dance and gymnastics school to teach young ladies in Huntingburg. She was a member of Dubois County Right-to-Life, an American Heart Association volunteer, a decades-long member of St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary, the Huntingburg Study Club, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and St. Mary’s Ladies Sodality.

Survivors include her children, Greg (Carol) Olinger, Eric (Karen) Olinger, Chris Olinger, Julie Olinger, and Gretchen (Ron) Rust, all of Huntingburg; five beloved grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; sibling, Kay (Dave) Elliott; sister-in-law, Dorothy Olinger; and numerous dear nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Ray Olinger, in 2007; her parents; grandson, Jake Rust; siblings, Jeannette Clark, Shirley Reckelhoff, Mary McRae and Gary Riester; in-laws, Rosemary (Leroy) Mundy, Norb (Judy) Olinger, Doris (Ken) Tretter, Max Olinger, Robert Reckelhoff, Jerry McRae and Mary Lou Riester; and nephews, Joe Mundy and Kurt Reckelhoff.

Private funeral services and burial were held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and St. Mary’s Cemetery. Instead of all else, the family would most appreciate, a prayer for peace in memory of Martha.

Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com