Ruth Alice Lohn, 97, of Birdseye, passed away, on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at her home.

She was born September 22, 1926, in Birdseye, to Thomas and Lena (Holzbog) Oxley. She married Don Lohn on May 12, 1951. Ruth previously worked at Gossards; and was a homemaker and caretaker whose family was very important to her. She was a member of New Hope General Baptist Church of Birdseye; and the treasurer for Mentor Cemetery for 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don, on October 21, 2005; granddaughter, Lisa Bellomy; siblings, infant Inez Oxley, Mae Atkins, Hazel Leonard, Everett, Robert, Thurman, and Samuel Oxley.

She is survived by her son, Steve (Pam Golden) Lohn of Birdseye; great-granddaughter, Ashley Uhlir; and great-great-granddaughter, Emilynn Uhlir both of Cicero, IN.

Funeral services for Ruth Lohn will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Birdseye Cemetery. Pastor Harold Bayer will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Mentor Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com