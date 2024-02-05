Marcella “Sally” C. Oeding, age 91, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, of Huntingburg, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2024, at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis, surrounded by family.

Born February 26th, 1932, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Frank and Rosa Messmer, Sally grew up on the family farm. After attending Huntingburg High School and starting her work career at General Electric, she married Linus Oeding on October 24th, 1954, and together they built a beautiful life, raising three children – Mike, Sherri, and Janet.

Sally’s passion for caring for others extended beyond her family. For 44 years, she served as a nursing assistant in the maternity department at St. Joseph’s Hospital, where she lovingly welcomed newborns and nurtured countless mothers. Her colleagues became an extension of her family, a testament to her warm and giving nature.

She is survived by a daughter Janet and son-in-law Brian Meyer of Huntingburg/Indianapolis, grandchildren Andy Oeding (Stephanie) of Becker, MN, Christopher Lechner (Sonya) of Greenfield, Katie Hopf (Phil) of Jasper, and Amanda Meyer (Joshua Mitchell) of Indianapolis. Nine great-grandchildren survive along with son-in-law Terry Lechner, and daughter-in-law Donna Balka. sisters Ann Hoffman and Bernie Mohler, and brothers Don Messmer and Hubert Messmer.

Sally was preceded in death by her husband Linus Oeding, son Mike Oeding, daughter Sherri Lechner, her parents Frank and Rosa Messmer and siblings Orville Messmer, Virgil Messmer, Richard Messmer, Viola Schaefer, and Norma Steffen.

Sally shared her love of adventure with Linus, embarking on cherished trips, including journeys to Europe. She enjoyed engaging in lively domino and card games, her spirit was infectious. Sally crafted numerous beautiful quilts, many donated to St. Mary’s Church picnics. She especially cherished visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had been an active member of her home economics group and the Ladies Sodality of St. Mary’s Church, Huntingburg.

Visitation will be held at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg, on Thursday, February 8, 2024, from 3:00-7:00 p.m., E.D.T.; and the funeral service will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial in the church cemetery.