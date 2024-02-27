Troopers arrested a Palmyra man on several felony charges following an investigation by Indiana State Police.

On February 2, 2024, an individual residing in a camper parked at Buffalo Trace Park in Palmyra reported he had been robbed and intimidated by a man who had entered his camper while the victim and his children were asleep in the camper.

When troopers arrived, they learned a man allegedly began banging on the camper door around 2 a.m. and had entered the camper while the victim and his children were sleeping. The troopers also learned the man allegedly then stepped outside the camper and began yelling for the victim to step outside. The man also reportedly threatened to harm the victim and then stole items from the campsite before leaving.

Detective Steven Peyton began investigating after the initial report. As a result of his investigation, which included interviews and a variety of investigative techniques, Detective Peyton requested an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Ryan D. Hawkins of Palmyra, Indiana.

On Monday, February 26, 2024, Troopers arrested Hawkins on the warrant without incident and transported him to the Harrison County Jail. Hawkins was arrested on the following charges: