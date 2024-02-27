Family Roots Nursery, a trusted name in the horticulture industry, is excited to announce a significant expansion of its operations in southern Indiana. This expansion marks a milestone for the company, reflecting its commitment to providing quality plants, a vast retail experience, exemplary service, and fostering a deeper-rooted connection within the local community.

The expansion comes in response to the growing demand for our wide range of annual, tropical, perennial, and house plants, along with the increasing enthusiasm for sustainable and locally sourced landscaping & home gardening solutions. Family Roots Nursery has been serving the tri-county community for 16 years, and this expansion will enable us to expand our product lines and accommodate events for local businesses, individuals, and organizations to host meetings, trainings, team building activities, and private events such as weddings and showers.

Key features of the expansion include:

1. Increased Greenhouse Space: The 96’x56’ expansion boasts an expanded retail space for new and expanded product lines that will be available starting mid-March.

2. State-of-the-Art Greenhouses: Our updated greenhouses utilize cutting-edge technology to create optimal growing conditions, ensuring that every plant leaving our nursery is healthy, robust, and ready to thrive in its new home.

3. Community Engagement: Family Roots Nursery is committed to fostering a sense of community. Our expanded space includes areas for workshops, gardening classes, community, and private events. We believe in sharing our passion for horticulture and creating a space where fellow plant enthusiasts can connect.

As a family-owned business, Family Roots Nursery values its relationships with customers, and this expansion is a testament to our ongoing dedication to providing exceptional products and services. We look forward to continuing to serve the tri-county communities and surrounding areas, helping individuals and families cultivate their own roots through beautiful and sustainable landscaping and home gardening solutions.

For more information, please contact Andrea Peters, Co-owner of Family Roots Nursery at 812-683-2329 or email familyroots@psci.net.