Abbey Caskets, a work of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, has announced they will be sponsoring a 13-week GriefShare support group at Saint Meinrad Archabbey Guest House, on Mondays at 1 PM Central Time. The first meeting will be held on Monday, March 4, 2024.

The GriefShare support group is a safe, welcoming place that helps people navigate the difficult emotions of grief. During this 13-week, video-based program, participants will discover what’s “normal” in grief and be offered guidance and tools to move through the grief process.

The group will meet each Monday for about 90 minutes. Each meeting will start with a 30-minute video on a grief-related topic. The group will then discuss the video and how it applies to the lives of those who are grieving. Session topics include loneliness, fear, anger, regrets, relationships, and hope.

The group is free and open to the public. Those who register will receive a book with helpful tips and exercises for processing emotions and coping with loss.

For more information, visit griefshare.org. To register, contact Teresa Dilger at tdilger@abbeycaskets.com or 800-987-7380.