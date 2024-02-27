The Jasper Chamber has announced D!NG Midwest’s Defense Innovation Rural Roadshow will be holding a panel discussion called “Creating Successful Networking Opportunities with the DoD & Beyond” on Tuesday, March 5th, 2024 at 1:30 PM at the Parklands.

This panel will take place soon after the Jasper Chamber/NSWC Crane Luncheon also being held at the Parklands. More information about this event can be found by clicking here.

The panel discussion will have ISBDC South Central Regional Director and Cook Center for Entrepreneurship Executive Director, Steve Bryant, as the event’s emcee, and panelists, D!NG advisory board member, Health Murray, Deputy for Small Business at NSWC Crane, Kaylee Diamond, Regional Director of the Midwest Tech Branch, Anne Fields Lucas, Applied Research Institute Director of Innovation Pathways, Matt Burkett, and ManTech Director of Operations and Growth, Schad Mcgregor.

After the panel, there will be a networking event taking place from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, at The Broken Tee located at 1280 Vine Street in Jasper.

RSVP for the event by contacting The Jasper Chamber at chamber@jasperin.org or 812-482-6866.