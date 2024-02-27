Gary A. Uppencamp, age 70, of Jasper, passed away, on Monday, February 26, 2024, at The Timbers of Jasper.

He was born in Jasper to Edward and Hazel (Miller) Uppencamp. He worked in maintenance for Norfolk Southern Railway. Gary enjoyed watching IU Basketball and working on cars. He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by a son, Jordan Pfaff of Huntingburg; two daughters, Hazel Uppencamp of Spurgeon, and Kelsey Kelley of Holland; siblings, Carolyn S. (John) Zins of Otwell, Dennis (Roxann) Uppencamp of Portersville, Ronald L. (Kim) Uppencamp of Winslow and Sharon (Joe) Schwenk of Petersburg.

A funeral service for Gary Uppencamp will be held on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. E.S.T. at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with Pastor Gary Arnold officiating and burial to follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Petersburg, Indiana.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. E.S.T at Nass and Son prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.